GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 701.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.40. 358,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,763. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

