Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.59

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 2997085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after purchasing an additional 620,131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 149,186 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 667,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 315,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 83,726 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Company Profile



Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

