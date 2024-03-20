Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Sets New 1-Year High at $272.00

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 272 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 271 ($3.45), with a volume of 86274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.44).

Galliford Try Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £278.21 million, a PE ratio of 3,387.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 231.90.

Galliford Try Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is currently 13,750.00%.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

