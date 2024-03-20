FY2025 Earnings Estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.16) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.09). The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $11.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $499.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Insider Activity at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 41,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,615,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,274,279.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $321,736.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 41,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $496,922.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,615,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,274,279.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 448,522 shares of company stock worth $5,806,280 and have sold 145,878 shares worth $1,951,071. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

