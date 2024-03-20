FY2024 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

JACK opened at $71.34 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 307,248 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 79.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 303,354 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,516.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,516.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,946 shares of company stock valued at $552,750. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

