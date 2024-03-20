FY2024 EPS Estimates for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Decreased by HC Wainwright

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Core Scientific Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of CORZ opened at $3.08 on Monday. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan purchased 65,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan purchased 65,300 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at $286,884.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $119,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.