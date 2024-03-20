Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Gap Down to $10.10

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $9.87. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 17,985 shares trading hands.

FULC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,308,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after buying an additional 1,191,363 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,919,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,156,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,546,000 after buying an additional 922,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 914,747 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

