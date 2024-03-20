Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.71. Approximately 1,093,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,782,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

