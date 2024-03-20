Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have commented on FMS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter worth about $1,824,421,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

