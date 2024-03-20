Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCX opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

