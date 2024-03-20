Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Cut by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,478 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,188 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. 1,459,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,597,692. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.