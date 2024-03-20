Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.004525.
Foxtons Group Price Performance
FXTGY opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Foxtons Group has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.
Foxtons Group Company Profile
