Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $79.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.64. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.08.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 171.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

