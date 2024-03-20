FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.38.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACN traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,858,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,524. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $253.03 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.67. The stock has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.