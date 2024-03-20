FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 57,788 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,788 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.62. 2,690,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,090. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

