FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,170 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,159,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,524,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

