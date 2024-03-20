FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,982 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $23,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.89. 221,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,114. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

