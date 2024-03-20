FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.7% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $25,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $769.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $323.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.09 billion, a PE ratio of 132.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

