FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 14.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,431,000 after buying an additional 781,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.45. 2,549,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $358.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.99.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

