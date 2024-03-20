FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $53,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $136.64 and a 1-year high of $186.90.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

