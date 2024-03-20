FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.89 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,615. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $246.78. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.37.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

