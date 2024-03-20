FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $84.91 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,929 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.92% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $84,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.30. 787,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,416. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

