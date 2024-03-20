FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $79.54 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $524.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,951,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,540. The company has a 50 day moving average of $499.92 and a 200 day moving average of $466.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $391.09 and a 52-week high of $524.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

