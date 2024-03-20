FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.28 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $108.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,182,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

