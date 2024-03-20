FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.26 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.80% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $13,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 10,544.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after buying an additional 1,347,999 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 271.6% during the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,140,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after purchasing an additional 833,204 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $7,886,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,879,000. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,233,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFAR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. 226,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,891. The stock has a market cap of $711.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

