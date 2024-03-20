FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 779,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,961 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $21,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

CWI traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 377,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,710. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.