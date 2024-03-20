FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,416 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.19% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $17,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 488.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS DIHP traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $26.67. 422,817 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

