FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,659 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $224.47. The stock had a trading volume of 657,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,141. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.39.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

