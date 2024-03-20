FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,274 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,259,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $46,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. 3,858,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,658. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.03.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

