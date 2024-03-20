Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $82.10 and last traded at $82.10, with a volume of 308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $640.29 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 2.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

