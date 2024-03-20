Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FNX stock opened at GBX 266 ($3.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £265.68 million, a PE ratio of 2,770.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.93. Fonix Mobile has a 12-month low of GBX 177 ($2.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 295 ($3.76).

Fonix Mobile plc provides mobile payments and messaging, and managed services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and voice services. The company also provides payment APIs for mobile operated payments, checkout services, campaign manager platform, messaging APIs for SMS delivery, and data verification services.

