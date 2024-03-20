FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PWZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. 74,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,756. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

