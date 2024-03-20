FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 219 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 17.4% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $521.02. 2,750,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $391.09 and a 12 month high of $522.56.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

