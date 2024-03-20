FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,159 shares of company stock worth $36,112,760. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,285,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,452,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.80. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.