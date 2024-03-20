FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 265 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $476.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,257. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $357.72 and a 52-week high of $477.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.03.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

