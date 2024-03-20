Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.20

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.12, with a volume of 359750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.89.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 207,346 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,745,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $994,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

