FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 86,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 172,771 shares.The stock last traded at $23.42 and had previously closed at $23.43.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the period.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

