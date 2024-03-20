FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 99,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 223,043 shares.The stock last traded at $23.64 and had previously closed at $23.64.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,025,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

