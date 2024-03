Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.71-6.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.97-4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.11 billion. Five Below also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.58-0.69 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.18.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.39. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $99,794,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Five Below by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,196,000 after acquiring an additional 286,839 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $50,684,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.