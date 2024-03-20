Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.71-6.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.97-4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.11 billion. Five Below also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.58-0.69 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.18.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.39. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $99,794,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Five Below by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,196,000 after acquiring an additional 286,839 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $50,684,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.