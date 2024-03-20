First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st.

First Wave BioPharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:FWBI opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. First Wave BioPharma has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of First Wave BioPharma from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

