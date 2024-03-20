First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after acquiring an additional 152,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $425,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.