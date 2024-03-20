First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.41

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.41 and last traded at $110.22, with a volume of 14432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.87.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.17.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- What is a Special Dividend?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.