First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.41

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.41 and last traded at $110.22, with a volume of 14432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.87.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.17.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

