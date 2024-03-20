First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,697,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after buying an additional 1,586,317 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,152,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,430,000 after buying an additional 37,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 762,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

