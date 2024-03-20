First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.34

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.34 and last traded at $85.28, with a volume of 15652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.16.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
