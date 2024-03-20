First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.34

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.34 and last traded at $85.28, with a volume of 15652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.