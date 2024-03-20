First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

INBK stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.23. 407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,298. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.71. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $34.27.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth $4,203,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth $879,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 247,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth $423,000. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on INBK shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

