Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.35 Per Share

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:FNTL opened at GBX 265 ($3.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.28. Fintel has a 1 year low of GBX 183.64 ($2.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 286 ($3.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £274.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3,395.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 257.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 230.56.

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

