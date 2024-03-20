Financial Analysis: LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) & CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of CubeSmart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 650.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart pays out 112.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 8.92% 1.37% 0.76% CubeSmart 39.11% 14.57% 6.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LXP Industrial Trust and CubeSmart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 CubeSmart 1 6 4 0 2.27

LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.60%. CubeSmart has a consensus target price of $45.55, suggesting a potential upside of 6.61%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and CubeSmart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $340.50 million 7.69 $30.38 million $0.08 111.26 CubeSmart $1.05 billion 9.15 $410.76 million $1.81 23.60

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than LXP Industrial Trust. CubeSmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CubeSmart beats LXP Industrial Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LXP Industrial Trust



LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

About CubeSmart



CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

