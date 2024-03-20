Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5879 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. 21,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,352. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

