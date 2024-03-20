Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.87

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.87 and last traded at $70.75, with a volume of 1421991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

