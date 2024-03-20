Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 99,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 192,565 shares.The stock last traded at $25.45 and had previously closed at $25.50.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREL. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $453,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

